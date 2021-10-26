Head to Head Analysis: Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) vs. Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 7.16% 6.36% 0.92% Uxin -64.97% N/A -47.07%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cielo and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 0 0 0 N/A Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cielo and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.54 $95.11 million N/A N/A Uxin $100.34 million 8.98 -$64.29 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin.

Summary

Cielo beats Uxin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

