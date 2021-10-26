Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

HCSG stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

