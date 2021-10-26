HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $900.87 million, a P/E ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthStream stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 550.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.