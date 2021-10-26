Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.25. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

