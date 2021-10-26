Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. 1,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

