Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

