Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

HTLF stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,367. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

