Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. 3,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,344. The company has a market cap of $908.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

