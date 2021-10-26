Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Helen of Troy worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.17 and its 200-day moving average is $224.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

