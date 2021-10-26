Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $16.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

HPE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,654,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,132 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,562,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

