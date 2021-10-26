Hhlr Advisors LTD. Buys 237,905 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $39,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in XPeng by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in XPeng by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,279,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

