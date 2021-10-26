Hhlr Advisors LTD. Invests $10.19 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $411,517,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $303,986,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.12. 72,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,191. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

