Hitchwood Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $20,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in DocuSign by 81.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,137 shares of company stock valued at $11,114,460 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $277.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.09 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

