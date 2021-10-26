Hitchwood Capital Management LP Takes $42.80 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,799,000. DoorDash makes up about 0.8% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,118,752 shares of company stock worth $2,204,969,975 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DASH stock opened at $219.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

