HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

HMST stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $916.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

