Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $74.21.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

