Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 4,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,590. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $16.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

