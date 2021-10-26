H&R Block (HRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.