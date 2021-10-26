Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.69 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS.

Hubbell stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average is $191.26. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $142.34 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.