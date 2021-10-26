Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Down to $190.24

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $190.24, but opened at $183.43. Hubbell shares last traded at $183.09, with a volume of 1,236 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hubbell by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after buying an additional 56,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

