Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

LON HUM opened at GBX 17.79 ($0.23) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.74 ($0.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.86 million and a PE ratio of -21.97.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

