Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.33

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 127572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

