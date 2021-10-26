HYCON Reaches Market Capitalization of $831,260.56 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $831,260.56 and approximately $62,266.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HYCON has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002136 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00070919 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

