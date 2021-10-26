Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $8.81 million and $1.92 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00216446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00103562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

