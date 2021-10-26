Hyper Finance (HYFI) Market Capitalization Tops $59,627.53

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $59,627.53 and approximately $74.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00077935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00103120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,180.81 or 1.00137954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,238.96 or 0.06826551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

