IAA (IAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IAA opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. IAA has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of IAA worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

