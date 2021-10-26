Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.75 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

