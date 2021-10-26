Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.79 ($13.87).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

