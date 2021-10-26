Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock remained flat at $$57.00 during trading on Tuesday. 9,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,358. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.14%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

