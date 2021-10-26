IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,002,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,273 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $97,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after buying an additional 146,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.46.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

