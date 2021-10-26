IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.99

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.99 and last traded at C$48.71, with a volume of 18244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$46.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.45. The stock has a market cap of C$11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.2399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

