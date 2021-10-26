Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53. 82 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 97,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMGO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). Equities analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

