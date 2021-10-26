Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Truist

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s current price.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

IMVT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 3,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,523. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $949.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

