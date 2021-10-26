Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PI. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. Impinj has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

