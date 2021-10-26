Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%.

IBA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

