ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.37

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 1951413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

