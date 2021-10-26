Ingredion (INGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ingredion has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.450-$6.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.45-$6.85 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INGR opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

