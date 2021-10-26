Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given a C$26.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$26.75 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.63.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INE opened at C$20.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$170.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.