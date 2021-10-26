Insider Buying: BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) insider Philip (Phil) Powell bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,680.00 ($31,200.00).
The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.
About BARD1 Life Sciences
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for BARD1 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARD1 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.