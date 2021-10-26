Insider Buying: Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) CEO Martin A. Lehr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 9,405,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,322,185. Context Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

