Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$10,942.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,837,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,117,333.09.
Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,950.00.
Shares of CVE:GWM opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$101.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82.
Galway Metals Company Profile
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.
