Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$10,942.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,837,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,117,333.09.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,950.00.

Shares of CVE:GWM opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$101.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

