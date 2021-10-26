Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 30,944 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.37. 1,590,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,954. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $169.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
About Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.
