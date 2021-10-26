Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 314 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66.

On Monday, August 23rd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,707. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

