Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells 5,210 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.5% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 148,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

