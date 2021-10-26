Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $441,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40.

LAZY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.41. 97,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,289. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $253.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

