Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $2,342,592.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $2,342,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.97. The company had a trading volume of 185,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,559. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $74.39 and a one year high of $125.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 3.0% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

