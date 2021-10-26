Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.22.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 10.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 79.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.