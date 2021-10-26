Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Purchases $496,600.00 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

INTC traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 68,305,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,143,408. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

