Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

