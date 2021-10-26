Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $133.55. 689,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $6,051,483.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at $113,990,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,009,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

